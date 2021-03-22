DeWine shares updated COVID visitation restrictions at nursing homes, assisted-living centers

While general visitation requirements — such as screening guests for COVID, keeping a visitor log book and requiring guests to wear masks — will remain the same, facilities will now be required to offer visitations once the meet Ohio’s safety criteria. Previously nursing homes and assisted-living facilities were permitted to resume visitation if they met the state’s standards.

Ohio families await nursing home visiting rule changes with signs of hope

The length of visits will also be increased to at least 30 minutes. Before, 30 minutes was the maximum visit allowed.