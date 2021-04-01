DeWine visits regional mass COVID vaccination clinic in Dayton

In total, Public Health has administered more than 52,000 COVID vaccines.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper thanked the governor for visiting, saying it means a lot of the community.

Since Christmas Eve, Public Health has held more than 40 vaccination clinics at the convention Center, Cooper said.

DeWine also praised Public Health for its work reaching out to the community.

“As a health department and a board of health, we have said we’re going to make sure that least 25% of the vaccine receive is made available to our minority populations,” Cooper said. “So we’ve been working with our minority churches, we’re looking at homebound populations, we’re in congregate care locations, just making sure that we’re promoting equity around vaccine distribution.”