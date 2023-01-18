Discount Fashion Warehouse opens in Centerville this week

A discount retailer of clothing and home goods is set to open a location on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville later this week.
Discount Fashion Warehouse, also known as DFWh, will debut its 9,100-square foot location at 1402 Miamisburg Centerville Road on Friday. The site, which is located next to Chick-fil-A, was previously occupied by Walgreens.
DFWh touts itself as offering name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories at up to 90% off retail. Departments include Women’s, Missy, Junior and Plus, Men’s, Kids, Footwear, Intimate Wear and in select locations, Home Goods. Types of clothing offered include tops, bottoms, dresses, lingerie, bras, panties, accessories and jewelry.
“We offer a great deal of value to our customers,” Jeff Bradshaw, president of DFWH, said in a release. “We have many loyal and often repeat shoppers that know we consistently offer great value for their dollars spent.”
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. A $50 gift card will be given away each hour between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.
DFWh owner and co-founder Mark Laufersweiler said the opening of the new location marks a return to his Centerville roots.
“We look forward to being a part of the city of Centerville,” he said in a release.
This is DFWH’s 13th retail store, all of which are located in Ohio. DFWH opened its 12th location last September at 1087 North Bechtle Ave. in Springfield in the Kroger Shopping Center next to the Citi Trends store.
Other locations include Kettering, Kenwood and Tri-County.
