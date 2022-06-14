Dorothy Lane Market Springboro closes after power loss

Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location is closed after losing power during Monday’s strong storms.
“We hope to be up and running again as soon as possible!” Dorothy Lane Market wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you for understanding and please visit our DLM Washington Square or DLM Oakwood locations in the meantime.”
The power went out just before 6 p.m. Monday, DLM spokeswoman Jessie Kuhn said.
DLM has not been given an estimated time when service will be restored, “but are hopefull it’ll be soon,” she said.
DLM’s other locations can be checked out here.
