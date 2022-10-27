DOD welcomes 70 new employers willing to hire military spouses

There are now more than 600 such organizations who say they are committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses, the department announced.

“I want to welcome and congratulate and thank the more than 70 new employer partners who have joined the Military Spouse Employment Partnership here today,” Gilbert Cisneros Jr., undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said in a release. “Today we’re celebrating your commitment and induction, and this marks the culmination of a robust vetting process, all of which clearly demonstrated that you, the class of 2023, are truly committed.”