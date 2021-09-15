Does StubHub owe you a refund? You may be in luck

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led a multistate investigation in response to numerous complaints that StubHub was violating its “FanProtect Guarantee” policy that provides full refunds on ticket purchases and fees if events are canceled. StubHub suspended its policy in March 2020 following the mass cancellation of events over COVID-19 concerns.

Instead of refunds, StubHub offered credits of $120% of ticket purchase prices for future events. The policy change affected more than 12,000 StubHub customers who bought tickets to Ohio events before March 25, 2020, according to Yost’s announcement.