Downtown Dayton businesses host job fair at Yellow Cab Tavern

Several downtown Dayton restaurants gathered for a job fair at Yellow Cab tavern. The event began at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. tonight.
937 Delivers, a local co-op, is hosting the job fair in the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
Brian Johnson, marketing and operations manager for 937 Delivers said that between six and 10 restaurants are attending the fair and mingling or hosting tables to encourage attendants to apply. Restaurants in the co-op are hiring servers, bartenders, drivers, line cooks, dishwashers, prep cooks, hosts, and management, according the the event listing.
Many of the restaurants offered sign-on bonuses as well as benefits including health insurance, paid vacation, 401k, and even profit sharing, the event listing stated.
There are COVID-19 vaccinations available to be administered for people in attendance who are interested.
Johnson said that during the pandemic, many people who worked in hospitality got re-trained and now work in other fields or run their own businesses, so the available pool of workers is smaller. He also said that business methods are changing, which affects the amount of workers a restaurant may need.
“Everyone’s friendly, everyone’s hiring, so come on out.” Johnson said.