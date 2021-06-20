DPO joins area churches this summer for virtual Stained Glass Series

In addition, the concert includes a work by African-American composer Florence Price, the first African-American woman to have her music played by a major symphony orchestra. However, until 10 years ago, her repertoire was largely forgotten until new homeowners of her Chicago resident stumbled upon a trunk filled with her music during a renovation. The DPO will perform Price’s moving “Adoration.”

The June 13 concert program opened with an introduction, invocation and benediction from Kent O. Johnson, pastor of New Season Ministry. The finale included the New Season Ministry choir, under the direction of music director Ray Turner, performing an original song entitled “My Worship” as well as the uplifting “Back Where I Belong,” arranged by Gittleman and accompanied by music from the DPO. The powerful Felita LaRock is the featured soloist. “Back Where I Belong” is notably written by Dr. Schneata Shyne-Turner and Ray Turner.

This virtual performance can be viewed by visiting www.vimeo.com/559182176. It will be available for viewing until Sunday, June 27.

“The cool thing about the streamed version is that each church will have its own custom version, with an introduction, invocation and benediction by the church’s pastor, and, if possible, a videoed performance by the church’s choir and musicians without the orchestra,” said Gittleman. “And we can make custom versions available to more churches than we could typically serve with live performances, including smaller churches where the orchestra wouldn’t fit. So, I hope we’ll be able to release several more versions of the stream throughout the summer.”

If your church is interested in participating in the Stained Glass Concert Series, e-mail Gittleman at NGittleman@DaytonPerformingArts.org.

