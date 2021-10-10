dayton logo
DPO prepares nostalgia and spooky fun at Schuster

Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra are the legendary Rat Pack. The DPO salutes the trio with a nostalgic array of songs Oct. 15 and 16 at the Schuster Center.
MUSIC
18 minutes ago
Rat Pack tribute features Broadway vets; ‘PhilharMonster’ concert encourages costumes

A throwback to legendary crooners and an annual family-friendly treat are up next at the Schuster Center courtesy of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

“The Rat Pack, Symphonic!” opens the DPO’s SuperPops Series Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Schuster Center. An homage to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., the iconic trio who made Las Vegas a swinging good time in the 1950s and 1960s, the concert will feature an assortment of nostalgic tunes such as “New York. New York,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Under the leadership of DPO artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman, Broadway veterans Nat Chandler, Sal Viviano and Eric Jordan Young will pay tribute to the Rat Pack.

Chandler portrayed the titular role in “The Scarlet Pimpernel” on Broadway. His credits include Georges in “La Cage aux Folles,” Fred/Petruchio in “Kiss Me, Kate,” King Arthur in “Spamalot,” Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” and Lancelot in “Camelot.” He has also appeared in concert with the Naples Philharmonic, Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony Orchestra, Portland Symphony Orchestra, and Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

Viviano has sung over 300 Pops concerts with nearly 200 Symphony Orchestras around the world at such venue as the White House, Carnegie Hall, London’s Palladium, and the Hollywood Bowl among others. His Broadway credits include “The Three Musketeers,” “Romance/Romance,” “City of Angels,” “Falsettos” and “The Fully Monty.” His national tour credits include “Chicago,” “Evita,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” for which he was nominated for the Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor.

Young, a producer, director, choreographer, playwright, and songwriter, has credits including the Broadway productions of “Ragtime,” “Chicago” and “Seussical” as well as television shows such as “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” and “Ugly Betty.” He also headlined on the Las Vegas Strip in his production of “Shakin,’” and he appeared in “Starlight Express,” “Rock of Ages” and “Vegas! The Show.” In particular, his one-man musical “Sammy & Me” won the ArtVoice and Salt Awards. His most recent performances include “Celebrating Sammy, Bacharach and Beyond,” and the Usher residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He’s also a graduate of Ithaca College, where her directed the 2018 fall musical “Ragtime.”

PhilharMonster: It’s Alive!

The DPO invites music lovers of all ages to celebrate Halloween at the Schuster Center on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. for its annual “PhilharMonster” concert.

A particularly fun introduction to the world of classical music for young people, “PhilharMonster: It’s Alive!” will feature an array of spooky-sounding tunes. The program will include Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture,” the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Saint-Saëns’ “Dance Macabre,” Richard Meyer’s “Rosin-Eating Zombies from Outer Space,” and Berlioz’s “Minuet of the Will-o’-the-Wisps.”

ExploreChild’s pose: Centerville nurse teaches yoga to kids

The DPO will also deliver the world premiere of contemporary American composer Michael Schelle’s “Trapped Like Rats,” written specifically for this “PhilharMonster” concert. Organizers say the title came to Schelle while he was shut-in at home last year during COVID.

In addition, Prokofiev’s beloved, recognizable symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf” will feature narration by Christine Brunner, a local professional actress, model and voiceover artist who has notably appeared with Human Race Theatre Company. The concert concludes with Sousa’s rousing “The Stars and Stripes Forever.

Per tradition, the DPO encourages everyone to wear costumes. DPO artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman plans to surprise once again with his Halloween finest. In past years, he has taken the stage as SpongeBob SquarePants, George Washington, Princess Leia, and Yoda.

Due to COVID-19, the DPO is unable to present its typical pre-concert activities in the Wintergarden. However, all young people are encouraged to pick up one of the grab-and-go craft and coloring activities which will be available in the lobby before the concert.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Rat Pack, Symphonic!”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Oct. 15-16; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Cost: $5-$85

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

FYI: In partnership with Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s venue partner Dayton Live, the following new health and safety protocols will be in place at all performances and events until further notice: Proof of vaccination along with a valid ID must be presented or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of performance or a negative rapid antigen test within 24 hours of performance; Masks will be required for all patrons over the age of 2; and children under the age of 12 are exempt from providing proof of a COVID-19 test in order to attend.

HOW TO GO

What: “PhilharMonster: It’s Alive”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Oct. 17; 3 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $5-$26

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

FYI: In partnership with Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s venue partner Dayton Live, the following new health and safety protocols will be in place at all performances and events until further notice: Proof of vaccination along with a valid ID must be presented or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of performance or a negative rapid antigen test within 24 hours of performance; Masks will be required for all patrons over the age of 2; and children under the age of 12 are exempt from providing proof of a COVID-19 test in order to attend.

