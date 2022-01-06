Hamburger icon
Drawing for Powerball with $630M grand prize tonight

A customer purchases Mega Million and Powerball tickets from Hiral Patel at the Plum Food Mart in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A customer purchases Mega Million and Powerball tickets from Hiral Patel at the Plum Food Mart in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A Powerball drawing with an estimated grand prize of $630 million will take place at 10:59 p.m. tonight.

The cash option value of the jackpot is about $448.4 million, Powerball said.

If nobody wins the grand prize tonight, there will be another drawing on Friday.

Powerball said that the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, while the odds of winning the $1 million prize is one in 11,688,053.52.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

