EARTH DAY 2024: Hard-to-recycle plastics program launches for 7 local counties

Local News
By Cox First Media
2 hours ago
Rumpke Waste & Recycling and the Hefty ReNew program have announced the expansion of the Hefty ReNew program to the region.

Hefty ReNew is a hard-to-recycle plastics recovery program for residents and businesses served by Rumpke Recycling to have a convenient way to divert more waste from landfill. The program is offered in seven counties, including Montgomery, Greene, Clinton, Clark, Miami, Darke and Preble.

Residents can purchase the Hefty ReNew orange bags at their local Kroger, Walmart, Target or Meijer stores. For additional online purchasing options, visit HeftyReNew.com.

Each orange bag features a list of hard-to-recycle items that can be collected in the bag for recycling. People may fill the bag with those items, and when it’s full, tie it up and place the bag directly in a Rumpke Recycling bin or bring the bag to a participating Rumpke Recycling drop-off location.

Rumpke will then collect the recycling bins, sort each material by commodity type and pull out the Hefty ReNew orange bags. Finally, the bags will be sent to specialized recyclers that will use the materials to create new and useful products.

The Hefty ReNew program is intended to complement, but not replace, current recycling routines. Therefore, it’s important for Rumpke Recycling customers to continue putting paper, cardboard, cartons, glass and plastic bottles, tubs, cups, aluminum cans and steel cans in their Rumpke bins loose and unbagged.

Visit www.rumpke.com for more information.

