Easter Eggs: Where to find a hunt, other activities in the Dayton region in 2023

Englewood Easter Egg Hunt

9:45 a.m. Centennial Park on Union Road, Englewood. Open to children ages 8 and younger and they should bring their baskets. Morning includes egg hunting, treats, prizes and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny wo arrives by fire truck at 9:45 p.m. The hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. No rain date. For more information, call 937-836-5929 or visit www.englewood.oh.us.

City of Moraine Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m., Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine. The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10 a.m. sharp! Age groups will be: 0-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12, and 13-17. Prize baskets are awarded for the special egg for each of the age groups. All age groups will go at the same time. Participants are encouraged to be in place 15 minutes before start. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will take place after the event inside the Payne Recreation Center.

Community Egg Hunt at Ginghamsburg Church

10 a.m., Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Rd., Tipp City. Open to families with children walking through age 12. Hunt with times by age group will feature thousands of filled eggs. Register on the church’s website, www.ginghamsburg.org.

Community Egg Hunt

Noon, Ginghamsburg Church – Fort McKinley Campus, 372 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Open to families with children walking through age 12. Hunt with times by age group will feature thousands of filled eggs. Registration and check-in open at 12 p.m.

Community Egg Hunt for children with disabilities

1:30 p.m. Miracle League Field, 1605 S. Main St., Springboro. The Warren County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a community egg hunt for children with disabilities. Arts and crafts activities will be offered 1:30 p.m.; hunt begins promptly at 2:15 p.m. The event welcomes children ages 18 and under with developmental disabilities, as well as their siblings. Participants are encouraged to bring baskets for hunt that includes up to 1,500 eggs filled with toys, candy, and prize tickets. The Easter Bunny will pose for photos and hand out prizes. Miracle League Field is accessible for individuals who use walkers or wheelchairs. For more information, contact Adam Jones at 513-806-3941 or email at adam.jones@warrencountydd.org.

Oh, Hoppy Day

2-4 p.m., Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg. The annual Easter event at Austin Landing will feature 30,000 eggs. Participants should bring bag or basket to collect eggs. Invent includes professional photos with the Easter Bunny, Special Egg Hunt with Golden Egg winners, Dayton Jeepin, free Kona Ice for children 12 and under, petting zoo, professional face painting, special helpers from Miami Township police and games and giveaways.

Night Easter Egg Hunt

8 p.m. at Sackett-Wright Patt, 3371 State Route 725, Bellbrook. Free event for residents only. The 6th Annual Night Easter Egg Hunt includes an egg toss with real eggs, hunt for plastic eggs, prizes for each age group. Early registration is encouraged for children. Adults do not need to register. Participants should bring a basket and flashlight.

Easter Bunny Express

Times vary, April 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 16 East South St., Lebanon. LM&M Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express includes a train ride, entertainment on board by balloon artists followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at the Lebanon Sports Complex. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available on the train. Participants should bring baskets and every child will receive eggs. Advance reservations required. Visit https://lebanonrr.com/easter for reservations and more information.

Sunday, April 2

Easter Egg Hunt at The Greene

2 p.m., The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek. The Greene will hold an Easter Egg Hunt in center court where everyone is asked to gather. The hunt will begin shortly after. A separate area will be set up for children under 2 years of age. The Easter photo studio will be open for photos immediately following the Easter Egg Hunt.

Riverside Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 8

9:30 a.m. at Beverly Gardens PTO, 5555 Enright Ave., Riverside. The 43rd annual Riverside Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt. Participants should arrive by 9.45 a.m. and bring a basket.

Easter Egg Hunt at Medway Church (New Carlisle)

10 a.m., Medway United Methodist Church, 2550 S. Dayton Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle. Event includes over 30,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for children ages 0-10 years old, family shows and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., WPAFB. Participants should bring their own baskets as they hunt for giant inflatable eggs throughout the museum and collect candy. Event will also feature the sounds of the USAF Band of Flight pop-up concerts at 1, 2 and 3 p.m., face painters, balloon artists and more. A visit from the Easter Bunny is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. This indoor event will happen rain, snow, or shine.

Easter EGGstravaganza

10 a.m. EGGstravaganza at Shawnee Park, 591 South Park Dr., Xenia. The event includes designated areas for prewalkers, walkers - age 4, ages 5-8 and 9-12. There will be a designed special needs area. Children should bring their own baskets or bags for the egg collection and dress for the weather. This event occurs rain, shine or snow. Registration begins at 10 .m. with a Helicopter Egg Drop at 10:30 a.m. and staggered egg hunts beginning at 11 a.m. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available as well as basket giveaways.

City of Hope’s Lebanon Egg Drop

11 a.m., 160 Miller Rd, Lebanon. Helicopter Egg Drop is open to everyone. Pre-registration required. To register or for more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LebanonEggDrop/

Vandalia Easter Eggstravaganza

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia. This event includes egg hunts, baby goat petting zoo, arts and crafts, face painting, vendors, games and activities, food trucks, an Easter Bunny photo area, a golden egg scavenger hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt & Games

Noon - 2 p.m., West Carrollton Soccer Complex, 4800 Hydraulic Rd., West Carrollton. The West Carrollton Lion’s Club Annual Easter egg hunt is for ages 1-12 years.

Mega Egg Hunt

1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2901 Galewood St., Kettering. Open to children through 6th grade. Includes games, activities, a kick-off rally and a Mega Egg Hunt hosted by Grace Baptist Church and Adventure Kids Club. Participants will be checked in at the event.

Paws in the Park Egg Hunt

6 to 7 p.m. at Central Park, 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. $5/dog; $6/non-resident dog. Pet friendly event. All dogs must be friendly, up to date on vaccinations, and on a leash at all times. Eggs will be filled with special treats for your four-legged companions. Photo opportunities are available the Easter Bunny.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Sunday, April 9

Easter Egg Hunt at Young’s Dairy

2 p.m. at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs. Young’s will hard boil and dye more than 10,000 eggs for its annual Easter Egg Hunt. This event starts promptly at 2 p.m. for children ages 4 and under; 2:20 p.m. for ages 5-7 and 2:40 p.m. for ages 8-10. There is no charge for this fun event. The dairy’s mascot, Barnabe, will be present for photos. The Easter Egg Hunt is held rain (or snow!) or shine.

WPAFB and Fairborn Chamber Community Easter Egg Hunt

2 p.m. at Central Park (Fairborn YMCA), 222 S. Central Ave., Fairborn. Fairborn Chamber of Commerce and WPAFB Company Grade Officer’s Council are sponsoring their Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Ages 1 - 11 years of age. Lots of prizes to be given away, including bikes! Participants should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be paying a visit.