Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Cincinnati woman

An Endangered Missing Adult issued for a Cincinnati woman has been canceled after she was found safe Sunday morning.
The woman reportedly walked away from her residence and has not been seen since.
Diane Hafford is 67, is five feet, two inches tall, weighs 140 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly suffers from Dementia and other health concerns.
Hafford left her residence on Trimble Avenue in Cincinnati at 10 a.m. on Saturday on foot.
Call or dial 911 if you see her. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.