dayton logo
X

Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding.

Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.

The city has earmarked $500,000 in ARPA money for the theater project by the 501c3 nonprofit group. As part of the agreement passed Monday night, the funds will be used for:

•Replacing the building’s roof and gutter system.

•Compensating a handful of businesses and organizations involved in the project.

ExplorePOPULAR: Former l’Auberge owner dies, had decades-long Dayton area restaurant career

They include Common Bond Consulting for applying for state and federal historic tax credits and four business contractors for work such as plumbing, consulting and design services, Fairborn records show.

In June, the city approved several projects to be the recipient of ARPA funds. Other major ones include:

•Former Fire Station #1 renovation, $2 million

•Stormwater projects, $1 million

•Economic development, $500,000

•Nonprofits/small businesses, $500,000

•Memorial Park construction, $500,000

•Community Park parking lot repair, $400,000

•Downtown façade upgrades, $300,000

•Main Street/Central Avenue, $250,000.

ExploreIN-DEPTH: How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees

In Other News
1
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area...
2
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
3
‘Don’t put it off:’ Breast cancer survivors urge screening during...
4
REMINDER: Help welcome home 102 area veterans tonight at Dayton airport
5
Great fall weather this weekend for hayrides, pumpkin picking

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top