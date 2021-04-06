First class of UD Flyer Promise Scholars to graduate: ‘I made it. I didn’t do it alone’

Dezanee’ Bluthenthal, a first-generation college graduate, graduated from the Dayton Early College Academy and faced many challenges before attending college which made the idea of a degree a financially out of reach.

Students at the University of Dayton shuffle to class Thursday April 1,2021.The percentage of 2020 high school graduates enrolling immediately in college declined nationally by 6.8 percent this school year — an unprecedented drop, according to the National Student Clearinghouse — but local data was more mixed. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

“My family really didn’t have much, but when it came to school, that was something my mother made sure we took very seriously,” she said. “So it wasn’t that I doubted I was educated enough or had the willpower to succeed here.”

During her time at UD she suffered the loss of her grandfather and was temporarily homeless, but still made it a point to support others.

Next month, she will graduate with a bachelor’s in psychology and shares her triumph with Flyers Promise program.

“For my whole life, I’ve been in survival mode: How am I going to make sure my family is okay, and I have clothes on my back and food. To think, I’m going to have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton — it still doesn’t feel real,” Bluthenthal said. “But I made it. I didn’t do it alone, I did it with Flyer Promise by my side and supporting me in every way they can.”

Graduation will be held in person on the campus May 7 through May 9 with each graduate allowed to invite four guests.