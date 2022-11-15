First Dayton-area Wendy’s restaurant still serving almost 50 years later

Two of the four other original Wendy’s locations are also still in operation, at Salem and Hillcrest avenues and East Dorothy Lane.

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas, who started as a Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise owner. Wendy’s found success with a menu including homemade chili, single, double and triple patty hamburgers, shakes and drinks.

In a May 1973 Dayton Daily News article, Wendy’s owner Dave Thomas said, “We have 256 ways to order our hamburgers, and we use only quality meat.” Burger prices started at 65 cents.

The 1972 article described the restaurants as having “seating from 80-120 and are furnished with stained glass lamps, red carpeting and wall finish and tables with newspaper print formica tops.”

Currently, there are 12 Wendy’s locations in the Dayton area and 5,890 Wendy’s restaurants across the United States.