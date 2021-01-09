First Friday Art Hop features downtown Dayton’s artistic offerings

The year’s first “First Friday” event featured downtown Dayton’s artistic offerings.
During the “1st Friday Art Hop” that began at 5 p.m. Friday, people could walk into artist studios to buy and look at unique artworks at the Front Street Galleries, 1001 E. Second St.
The event featured live music from Willow and contemporary painter Carolyn Jordon, the gallery’s visiting artist.
The ARTery is a gallery with 17 artists and artisans who create everything from jewelry and ceramics to handwoven and silk Shibouri dyed textiles, printmaking, sculpture, painting and photography as well as digital art, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership website.