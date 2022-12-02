Five Guys renovating Centerville storefront for new restaurant

A fast-casual chain known for its burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries plans to open a new location just south of Cornerstone of Centerville.
GPD Group out of Akron recently received a zoning permit for a Five Guys restaurant at 5808 Wilmington Pike, just south of Feedwire Road. The space, which is next door to Godfather’s Pizza, was previously occupied by a bank.
A schematic floor plan obtained by this news outlet shows a 3,135-square-foot storefront and seating for 64 customers.
The next step for the project would be renovating the storefront, township officials said.
We’ve reached out to Five Guys and GPD Group about when the restaurant will open.
Five Guys, which was founded in 1986, has 1,600 locations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East with 1,500 more in development, according to the chain’s website. There are 59 locations in Ohio, including restaurants in Beavercreek, Dayton, Huber Heights, Miami Twp., Springfield and Washington Twp.
About the Author