Flyboy’s Deli to close this month in Oakwood

Owner Unice Kim, who had worked in and managed deli-style restaurants on the East Coast for 15 years before opening Flyboy’s with her husband, Steve Crandall, passed away earlier this year after battling cancer. Crandall, a retired Air Force colonel, suffered a major stroke last year and is still recovering in a long-term care facility, the post said.

“Given the circumstances, the family has reached a decision to close Flyboy’s,” the post said. “We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly.”

The deli announcement on social media said its customers has been its greatest treasures.

“Oakwood is such a special community — warm and welcoming neighbors, dedicated small business owners, and a safe neighborhood for families to grow. It has truly been an honor to serve this community,” the post said. “We share so many great memories with this community (weddings, graduations, promotions, birthdays, just to name a few), and those memories will always be in our hearts.”

The deli also thanked their current and previous staff for their hard work and efforts throughout the years.

“We were incredibly lucky to have the most committed and talented staff here at Flyboy’s,” the post said. “It’s impossible to express the deep gratitude we have for all of you.”

Flyboy’s Deli was launched in 2013 with a design and décor that celebrated Dayton’s aviation heritage and its history as a cradle of invention. The owners combined their passions to bring a unique deli experience to the area.

For more information about Flyboy’s Deli, visit flyboysdeli.com or the deli’s Facebook page (@FlyboysDeliOakwood).