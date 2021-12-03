Fuse Fest takes over the Oregon this weekend

Special comedy shows include a kickoff event at Toxic Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, SuperDope at Wiley’s at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Rascals Revenge at Oregon Express at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and Queer & Friends at Yellow Cab Tavern at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 per show or $45 for a festival pass.

“Comedy is a weird art form, so the room has to be right for it, but, for the most part, every business we approached was up for it,” Capasso said. “Even the ones I thought would give me some push-back were pretty great. Everybody seemed excited about the festival.”

Capasso, a visual artist himself, will be showing oil paintings and dollhouse miniatures alongside Nate Washington, Kelly Collette, Alex Leeds, Dan Sebree and other Ohio creatives.

“Dayton has been ripe for a comedy festival for a long time,” Jaffe said. “There are so many talented people around here and there’s no reason for us not to showcase that as much as we can. Luke and I really wanted to do this so we talked about what that would look like. His idea of having all the artisans and artists who were comedians is perfect for this town. Dayton just loves the arts so much and this really plays right into that space.”

More info: www.facebook.com/FUSE-FEST-104398845289334