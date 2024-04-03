Goldies Flavored Soft Serve reopens Friday with new flavors

Credit: Christina Littleton Credit: Christina Littleton

Head’s wife, Lindsay, recalled the genesis of the ice cream shop. During her family’s vacation with the Maneys at Hueston Woods State Park in November 2022 they came across a general store on the side of the road with 24 different flavors of ice cream. Next thing she knew, they found a place and were gearing up for their first season.

“It’s been so fun,” Lindsay said. “We’ve learned a lot in our first year.”

The name of the ice cream shop comes from each family’s love of golden retrievers. Head and Maney each have two golden retrievers and Gabbard grew up with them.

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve is adding several new flavors to its lineup this season including raspberry cheesecake, mocha delight, salted caramel and skittles-inspired candy. They are also adding dips for ice cream cones including chocolate, cherry and blue raspberry. They hope to have several rotating dips such as butterscotch, peanut butter or cotton candy, Maney said.

Also new are vegan and dairy free popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops. Flavors include strawberry, pineapple mango, strawberry mango, pink lemonade and blue raspberry.

Ice cream floats using Warped Wing Craft Sodas and ice cream nachos are returning this season.

From partnering with other local businesses to sponsoring sport teams and hosting fundraising nights, the owners realize they can have a large presence in the community.

“We wanted to be really big in the community and that’s what we have done,” Head said.

“We’re the essence of local small business,” Maney added. “Three families that came together solely to bring together the community, families (and) friends over tasty ice cream treats!”

Goldies Flavored Soft Serve is open 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will expand after Memorial Day. The ice cream shop plans to host a weekly food truck night. For more information, visit www.goldiessoftserve.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.