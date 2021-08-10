Good Morning America features local high school band, says it’s among best in U.S.

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville High School Jazz Band was recently featured on Good Morning America, which called it “one of the best high school bands in the country.”
The CHS Jazz Band was included in a segment on Ohio last week and received about 35 seconds in the spotlight.
GMA said the band has been waiting to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The band had been scheduled to take part in the 2020 parade, but no bands were invited in the year the COVID-19 pandemic emerged worldwide, said Director Brandon Barrometti.
The band has been invited to play in this year’s parade, he said.
One band member told GMA: “We’re grateful that we have this season. We have something to look forward to every single day.”
The jazz band is a 20-time Bands of America Regional Champion, 19-time Grand National Finalist, and was the 1992 Grand National Champion, according to the school district.