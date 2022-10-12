dayton logo
Greater Dayton RTA to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

1 hour ago

The Greater Dayton RTA has announced it will give free rides to the polls on Election Day.

Free rides will be available on both the RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, the GDRTA said in a release.

The RTA said riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, which is the RTA’s mobile application to find the bus stop closest to their polling place.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

