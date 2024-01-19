Gyro Center offers Mediterranean, Turkish fare in Huber Heights

For the grand opening, Gyro Center will serve beef or chicken gyro wraps and have free baklava and tea. Saturday will kick off their regular menu featuring breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will serve American breakfast food like French toast, waffles and pancakes in addition to traditional Turkish breakfast items like olives, cheeses, deli meats, jams and a special dish called Menemen, which is eggs with tomatoes, said owner Ulka Kibarova. Lunch and dinner options include kabobs and gyros.

One dish Kibarova is excited for customers to try is the San Sebastian Cheesecake. She said this is a very special cheesecake where the top of it is broiled.

Kibarova and her husband, Abbas, are originally from Turkey and lived in California for 18 years before coming to Dayton to be closer to family.

“What I noticed when we came here (was that) there is not too many breakfast places. There is not (a lot of) variety,” Kibarova previously said. “I wanted to bring that here.”

More details

Gyro Center will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Instagram page (@gyro_center).