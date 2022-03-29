Handmade Ukrainian Easter eggs on display at UD library

The eggs are created from a form of batik wax-resist technique involving “repeated dyeing and drawing with melted beeswax.” The designs are written with a melted beeswax using a stylus called a kistka. As the lines are drawn, the wax hardens to protect the egg. The process of writing and dyeing, from lightest to darkest color, is repeated until the last dye is applied. Once the final design is finished, the wax is melted from the egg and the design is unveiled, the release said.

Each pysanky is unique and has significant meaning. Traditionally they were used in preparation for Easter but also at births, burials, weddings and housewarmings, the release said.