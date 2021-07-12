Hearing tonight for proposed 113-acre Centerville entertainment district

CENTERVILLE — An application to create a 113-acre entertainment district will be the focus of a public hearing set for tonight.
The application by local businessman Patrick Beckel seeks the designation that would expand the number of liquor permits available in an area that spans about six blocks on Ohio 48, or Main Street, and about five blocks on Franklin Street, records show.
The designation would aid city business development strategies that call for “higher end bar with music, brewpub… (and) unique restaurants,” the application states.
The city has outlined total investments exceeding $50 million, one of the requirements to gain state approval for the district, Centerville records state.
Beckel has said he is seeking to create an entertainment district to attract more people and restaurants as the city moves forward with a $11.4 million Uptown redevelopment project.
The Uptown plan is a multi-year, phased project to improve access, parking, business, greenspace and entertainment in the historic center of town.
The public hearing is scheduled as part of Centerville’s City Council meeting, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.