Here are Ohio’s most popular baby names

Liam and Olivia are the most popular baby names in Ohio. Shutterstock photo

Local News
By
3 hours ago

Liam and Olivia continue to be the most popular baby names in Ohio, though Oliver and Charlotte are not far behind, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

In 2020, about 607 boys born in the Buckeye State were named Liam, while about 565 girls were named Olivia.

Liam has been the most popular baby name for eight straight years, while Olivia has been the popularity champ for just two years.

Before Liam, Mason was the most popular baby name in the state, back in 2012; Ava was the most popular girl name in 2018.

In Ohio, Oliver was the second most popular boy name, followed by Noah (3), Elijah (4), William (5), James (6), Henry (7) , Owen (8), Benjamin (9) and Mason (10).

Charlotte was the 2nd most popular girl name, followed by Amelia (3), Ava (4), Emma (5), Sophia (6), Evelyn (7), Harper (8), Isabella (9) and Eleanor (10).

Here is a full list of the top 100 baby names in Ohio (boy, girl).

  1. Liam, Olivia
  2. Oliver, Charlotte
  3. Noah, Amelia
  4. Elijah, Ava
  5. William, Emma
  6. James, Sophia
  7. Henry, Evelyn
  8. Owen, Harper
  9. Benjamin, Isabella
  10. Mason, Eleanor
  11. Lincoln, Nora
  12. Lucas, Mia
  13. Jackson, Ella
  14. Carter, Scarlett
  15. Wyatt, Avery
  16. Theodore, Lillian
  17. Grayson, Elizabeth
  18. Levi, Paisley
  19. Jack, Aria
  20. Michael, Layla
  21. Logan, Ellie
  22. Hudson, Riley
  23. Luke, Abigail
  24. Alexander, Mila
  25. Jacob, Grace
  26. Joseph, Nova
  27. Leo, Hazel
  28. Ethan, Penelope
  29. Maverick, Willow
  30. Colton, Aurora
  31. John, Gianna
  32. Asher, Zoey
  33. Jaxon, Luna
  34. Samuel, Madison
  35. David, Kinsley
  36. Daniel, Violet
  37. Thomas, Addison
  38. Charles, Chloe
  39. Aiden, Isla
  40. Cooper, Everly
  41. Landon, Hannah
  42. Nolan, Stella
  43. Jameson, Lucy
  44. Isaac, Peyton
  45. Andrew, Brooklyn
  46. Braxton, Lily
  47. Matthew, Emily
  48. Gabriel, Claire
  49. Jaxson, Cora
  50. Waylon, Quinn
  51. Cameron, Aubrey
  52. Connor, Everleigh
  53. Anthony, Savannah
  54. Easton, Madelyn
  55. Isaiah, Audrey
  56. Robert, Kennedy
  57. Eli, Lydia
  58. Parker, Raelynn
  59. Carson, Vivian
  60. Everett, Emilia
  61. Hunter, Josephine
  62. Ezra, Naomi
  63. Greyson, Anna
  64. Christopher, Natalie 1
  65. Dominic, Piper
  66. Myles, Emery
  67. Weston, Caroline
  68. Miles, Ivy
  69. Joshua, Sadie
  70. Josiah, Gabriella
  71. Luca, Ruby
  72. Caleb, Sofia
  73. Elias, Serenity
  74. Jace, Brielle
  75. Brooks, Eliana
  76. Austin, Autumn
  77. Emmett, Eliza
  78. Roman, Leah
  79. Ezekiel, Josie
  80. Bennett, Skylar
  81. Silas, Maya
  82. Wesley, Hadley
  83. Beau, Parker
  84. Jayden, Adalynn
  85. Xavier, Callie
  86. Julian, Elliana
  87. Rowan, Eloise
  88. Bentley, Clara
  89. Ryan, Reese
  90. Declan, Rylee
  91. Adam, Remi
  92. Bryson, Sophie
  93. Ryder, Elena
  94. Sebastian, Zoe
  95. Vincent, Reagan
  96. Chase, Adeline
  97. Dylan, Alaina
  98. River, Eva
  99. Harrison, Julia
  100. Nathan, Lyla

