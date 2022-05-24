Historic inn destroyed in fire celebrates reopening today as Hotel Versailles

The hotel is reopening as Hotel Versailles and will celebrate in front of the new boutique luxury retreat at 22 N. Center St., according to a press release from Hotel Versailles.

“Steeped in Ohio pride, we are thrilled to continue the rich hospitality history of Hotel Versailles’ location, as well as partner with local businesses, in every part of the hotel,” Jack Olshan, Hotel Versailles managing director, said earlier this year. “We want our guests to experience a property that is sophisticated and surprising, friendly and fancy, modern and memorable.”