Holiday at Home parade on Monday will close down Kettering streets

Far Hills will close from Shroyer Road to Dorothy Lane from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, as will Stroop Road from Shroyer to Overland Trail, city records show. Some side streets will only close only for the 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m., Abill added.

Seven bands will join the Shriners in this year’s parade lineup. Longtime Kettering resident David A. Nogle will be honored as grand marshal, Wyatt said.

Nogle has been involved in “a whole array” of community and athletic activities, Wyatt said. He’s the current site manager for Fairmont High School sports, founded boys and girls future Firebird basketball programs and coached boys basketball at the YMCA for 17 years, according to Holiday at Home.

This year’s theme is Dog Days of Summer, which is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,” HAH President Courtney Osting said in a letter on the event’s website.

Several events will be dog-related, Wyatt said. They will include kids’ activities near Lincoln Park and a dog festival at Van Buren Middle School featuring dog rescuers, dog accessories and “everything that you can think of dog related,” she added.

Many of the activities and entertainment will be centered at Lincoln Park and the Fraze Pavilion on Sunday and Monday. Nine acts are scheduled. The auto show is also set to run both days.

Monday’s auto show includes the 37th invitational, featuring 54 automobiles in nine classes, according to Rodney Highfield, the show’s chair.

It will be “a display of some of the finest vehicles in the Miami Valley. These are not the vehicles you would see in the local stores’ parking lot,” Highfield said.

HOLIDAY AT HOME HIGHLIGHTS

Grand marshal

• David A. Nogle, 55-year Kettering resident.

Saturday

• 6 p.m.-11 p.m.: Gala, Dayton Country Club, Oakwood

Sunday and Monday

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Arts and crafts, Fraze Pavilion, Kettering. Concessions available.

• 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Children’s zone, next to the Christ United Methodist Church near Lincoln Park.

• Noon-5 p.m.: Auto show, Lincoln Park entrance.

• Noon-6 p.m.: Entertainment, Fraze Pavilion Archway and The Woods in Lincoln Park.

Monday

• 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: 5K run and kids’ fun run.

• 9:55 a.m.-noon: Parade, Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) from Stroop Road to Dorothy Lane. Far Hills will close from Shroyer Road to Dorothy from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sources: Holiday at Home and the city of Kettering.