Humane Society of Greater Dayton finds home for steer brothers

Humane Society of Greater Dayton found a new home for two steers named Cocoa and Marvin that were part of a cruelty investigation.
The steer siblings were adopted and are now together on a farm with other cows, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton said in a Facebook post.
Cocoa and Marvin are believed to be between 8 and 12 years old, according to the Humane Society. “They are inseparable as they haven’t had a lot of human interaction and had to relied on one another,” the Humane Society said in a statement.
They cows were neglected on the previous farm they were located on, according to the Humane Society.
“They are together but have a second chance now,” the Facebook post said.
About the Author