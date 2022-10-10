iPhone 14 calls 911 when users ride Kings Island roller coasters

“The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone,” an automated voice says in the call to 911, before also providing longitude and latitude coordinates. Screams from others on the ride can be heard in the background of the call, the Journal reported.

Explore 50 years later Kings Island still a giant attraction for region

Accidental calls made by visitors to Kings Island is nothing new, Bour said.

During King Island’s opening weekend this year, there were 15 hang-up calls and 128 calls that were silent.

“We get thousands of calls” each season, she said, mostly by people who place their cellphones in their pockets while on rides.

The calls must be taken seriously. First responders are dispatched to the park when it happens, and dispatchers try to reach the caller to determine whether there is an emergency.

Warren County in April rolled out new software countywide that sends a text message for 911 hang up calls. The text provides a phone number to call for those who accidentally dialed 911 and do not need emergency assistance.

“That’s really helped us out,” Bour said.

To prevent phones from accidentally dialing 911 while on rides, users need to place them in airplane mode.

Some amusement parks, such as Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, are posting reminders, the Journal reported.

Chad Showalter, communications director for Kings Island, said cellphone usage is prohibited while on rides. Information about the park’s rider guidelines also is communicated through in-park signage at each ride, he said.