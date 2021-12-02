It’s back: Third Street bridge reopens at long last

“This is huge,” Gruner said. “We’ve been working on this project since 2012.”

Explore New infrastructure law expected to boost jobs and economy

Some of the people involved in the project, including those who provided input about its design and art elements, took a ride across the bridge this morning.

The new structure has more lanes (five instead of four), wider sidewalks, a shared-use path and sculptures and artwork honoring local history.

“The design turned out great, with lots of input from the public and people around town,” Gruner said.

The county engineer is responsible about 525 bridges.