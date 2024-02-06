JUST IN: Beach Boys tour includes show at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion

For more than 60 years, The Beach Boys’ music has featured their iconic harmonies and musical arrangements that made them Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The band’s 2024 materials say co-founder Mike Love is still part of the tour. Recent media reports say Bruce Johnston is the other 1960s member still part of the touring band.

The band has released more than 30 albums and has had four No. 1 singles — “I Get Around” in 1964, “Help Me Rhonda (1965),” “Good Vibrations (1966),” and Kokomo” (1988).

Other hits have been “God Only Knows,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “California Girls,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

On Monday, the Fraze announced shows featuring Grammy Award winners Rick Springfield and Richard Marx for July 20, and the KISS tribute act Mr. Speed June 22.

Beach Boys tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., while the shows announced Monday will be available starting Saturday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $70 and prices increase $5 on the day of the show, according to the Fraze.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at Fraze Fanfare in Town & Country Shopping Center, or online at fraze.com.

