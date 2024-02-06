JUST IN: Beach Boys tour includes show at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion

Local News
By
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

The Beach Boys are coming to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion this year as part of the “Endless Summer Gold” Tour.

The July 1 concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue, it was announced Tuesday.

For more than 60 years, The Beach Boys’ music has featured their iconic harmonies and musical arrangements that made them Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The band’s 2024 materials say co-founder Mike Love is still part of the tour. Recent media reports say Bruce Johnston is the other 1960s member still part of the touring band.

The band has released more than 30 albums and has had four No. 1 singles — “I Get Around” in 1964, “Help Me Rhonda (1965),” “Good Vibrations (1966),” and Kokomo” (1988).

ExploreRick Springfield, Richard Marx to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer

Other hits have been “God Only Knows,” “Surfin’ Safari,” “California Girls,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

On Monday, the Fraze announced shows featuring Grammy Award winners Rick Springfield and Richard Marx for July 20, and the KISS tribute act Mr. Speed June 22.

Beach Boys tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., while the shows announced Monday will be available starting Saturday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $40 to $70 and prices increase $5 on the day of the show, according to the Fraze.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at Fraze Fanfare in Town & Country Shopping Center, or online at fraze.com.

For more information on the concerts, visit fraze.com.

In Other News
1
New restaurant near Dayton Mall features cuisine of Chiapas, a state in...
2
Air Force Marathon: Today is last day for cheaper entry fees to annual...
3
New sporting goods store with outdoor turf field planned for...
4
The Dayton Donut Festival On Tour is back! 10 shops are participating
5
Centerville Dunkin’ grand reopening is Tuesday

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top