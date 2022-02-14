Hamburger icon
JUST IN: Famous comedians among shows coming to Fraze Pavilion

Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
2 hours ago

KETTERING — Three more shows at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion have been announced for the 2022 season.

The city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue Monday said the following are scheduled for this year with tickets going on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.:

• Steve Martin and Martin Short, featuring Jeff Babico with Alison Brown and Fair Weather Friends, 8 p.m., May 28, tickets $49 to $139. Martin and Short, who both have had decades-long acting and comedy careers, have collaborated on multiple projects, including the recent comedy TV series “Only Murders in the Building.”

• Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson, 8 p.m., June 1, tickets $40 to $98. Both are Grammy-nominated soul/R&B performers.

• Country music star Justin Moore, with special guests Dillon Carmichael and Jake Worthington, 7:30 p.m., July 15, tickets $35 to $60.

Tickets for all three shows are set to go on sale Feb. 19 and a limited to four per person on the first day.

Shows for this season announced earlier by the Fraze include:

• Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, 90s Throwdown, 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, tickets $29 to $46.

• I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Coolio, Rob Base, Tone Loc and Young MC, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, tickets $50 to $75.

• The Australian, Pink Floyd Show, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Tickets $30 to $65.

Kettering officials have they said are planning for a full season in 2022 after a full closure in 2020 and an abbreviated schedule last year due to COVID-19.

The season, which traditionally begins in the spring, started in late July last year and lasted until early September.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

