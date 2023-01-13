dayton logo
JUST IN: Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

Updated 6 minutes ago

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change.

GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 South Dixie Highway.

That document was provided to Kettering officials during a meeting last year, but GetGo has “not really submitted” a formal proposal for the site, said Amy Schrimpf, Kettering economic development manager.

Schrimpf said GetGo officials discussed aspects of a plan that does not meet city requirements. For the project to move forward, Kettering officials need a formally submitted “viable plan.”

Site plan drawings that are part of that proposal clearly show that the existing building would need to be demolished to make way for a new 6,125-square-foot convenience store and gas pumps.

ExploreOhio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The restaurant has been closed since the day before the coronavirus-related statewide mandatory shutdown of dine-in service in March 2020.

Dayton Daily News reached out to Golden Nugget co-owner and spokesman John Thomas Friday morning via Thomas Restaurant Group eateries Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern and The Famous Restaurant for comment regarding the preliminary proposal submitted on behalf of Get-Go.

The Golden Nugget was founded in 1962 by Steve and Bessie Thomas. Over the years, the Thomas family opened a few more Golden Nuggets, including locations on Salem Avenue and Keowee Street on Dayton.

The current Golden Nugget was built in 2007 after a 2005 overnight fire caused by an electrical problem heavily damaged the existing building.

Explore10 favorite breakfast spots in Dayton, from Best of Dayton voting

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

GetGo Café + Market locations feature subs, burgers, wraps and breakfast sandwiches, salads, pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, smoothies, coffee and espresso drinks, according to the company’s website.

They also include fuel pumps, surcharge-free ATMs, free WIFI, free air for tires, a selection of retailer gift cards and lottery tickets.

