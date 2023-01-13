JUST IN: Gas station interested in Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering

The family who owns the Golden Nugget Pancake House in Kettering said they planned to reopen the restaurant at that location, but those plans could change.
GetGo, a convenience store chain owned and operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, has submitted a preliminary proposal to the city of Kettering for the restaurant’s existing site at 2932 South Dixie Highway.
That document was provided to Kettering officials during a meeting last year, but GetGo has “not really submitted” a formal proposal for the site, said Amy Schrimpf, Kettering economic development manager.
Schrimpf said GetGo officials discussed aspects of a plan that does not meet city requirements. For the project to move forward, Kettering officials need a formally submitted “viable plan.”
Site plan drawings that are part of that proposal clearly show that the existing building would need to be demolished to make way for a new 6,125-square-foot convenience store and gas pumps.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
The restaurant has been closed since the day before the coronavirus-related statewide mandatory shutdown of dine-in service in March 2020.
Dayton Daily News reached out to Golden Nugget co-owner and spokesman John Thomas Friday morning via Thomas Restaurant Group eateries Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern and The Famous Restaurant for comment regarding the preliminary proposal submitted on behalf of Get-Go.
The Golden Nugget was founded in 1962 by Steve and Bessie Thomas. Over the years, the Thomas family opened a few more Golden Nuggets, including locations on Salem Avenue and Keowee Street on Dayton.
The current Golden Nugget was built in 2007 after a 2005 overnight fire caused by an electrical problem heavily damaged the existing building.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
GetGo Café + Market locations feature subs, burgers, wraps and breakfast sandwiches, salads, pizza, Philly cheesesteaks, smoothies, coffee and espresso drinks, according to the company’s website.
They also include fuel pumps, surcharge-free ATMs, free WIFI, free air for tires, a selection of retailer gift cards and lottery tickets.