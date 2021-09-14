JUST IN: Harlem Globetrotters return to Nutter Center on New Year’s Eve

For over 95 years, the Globetrotters have been an American cultural institution and fans can expect to see their familiar blend of streetball and family entertainment in this tour. In addition to awesome, playful moves on the court, the tour also promises a new premium fan experience complete with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. To order tickets online, visit Ticketmaster.com.