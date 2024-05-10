Dayton-area festivals to check out throughout May

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 11

Location: 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton

Description: A one-day community carnival and parade celebrating a higher quality of life. Multiple zones focus on health and wellness, youth, auto, connection, art, food and more. Live music, fitness classes and demonstrations. Free.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

When: 3-10 p.m. May 25

Location: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Description: Austin Landing is hosting Cheese Fest with more that 15 local vendors. Craft beer and seltzers will be sold. Live music, fireworks at the end of the evening.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18-19

Location: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Description: $20 per car to enter Spring Fest at Aullwood Farm where there will be an Ohio School of Falconry Raptor Roadshow (bring a chair to watch). Children’s activities, new things to try. See and touch interesting animals, visit a learning adventure tent, tour a Unity Wagon and more.

When: May 17-19

Location: Riverfront Park: 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg

Description: Community art festival Spring Fest in the Burg will return to Riverfront Park in Miamisburg this May with live entertainment by more than 14 bands, and more than 80 local artists will be attending. Free. Festival parade will take place May 18. Proceeds from the event will be given to various causes, including local park restorations and scholarships for local students.

When: 1-6 p.m. May 11

Location: Fort Saint Clair State Park: 135 Camden Road, Eaton

Description: Celebrate LGBTQIA+ pride at Fort Saint Clair Park in Eaton. Guests can hear live music, perform karaoke, take part in rock and face painting, and see a drag show from Roxie D. Mocracy. This event will be free, but donations are appreciated.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 24

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: The Passport to the Metroparks is a preview of the events taking place at each of the Dayton Metroparks this summer. There will be live music, food trucks and meet and greets with park rangers. Representatives from the Dayton Celtic Festival, Hispanic Heritage Festival, and Dayton African American Cultural Festival will also be attending, detailing their upcoming festivals with guests.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. May 31

Location: NextDoor Dayton: 454 E. 5th St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the halfway point until Halloween, Clash Dayton is hosting a special festival featuring live music and more. Costumes are encouraged at this 21 and older event. There is no cover charge for this event. Each performance will have a mystery theme, and whoever guesses that theme will win merchandise and tickets to Hauntfest 2024.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 5-9 p.m. May 17

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

Description: The Champion City Food Truck Rally is coming to Mother Stewart’s Brewing to celebrate National Pizza Party Day. Entry for this event is free, and there will be a number of food trucks, pizza or otherwise, for guests to try.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 29

Location: Fraze Pavilion: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering

Description: The Kettering Block Party is returning to the Fraze Pavilion May 29. The festival will feature free hot dogs and Dilly Bars, bicycle helmet fitting and a performance by the Kettering Civic Band. Free event.

Don’t see your festival on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.