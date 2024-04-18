JUST IN: Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion to host ex-Beatle’s band in summer concert

Starr — who along with Paul McCartney is one of two of the Fab Four members remaining — was the Beatles’ drummer from 1962-70, when the British band broke up.

He sang lead on a handful of songs that included “Act Naturally,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” and “Octopus’s Garden.”

Starr launched a solo career in the 1970s, that included hits “It Don’t Come Easy,” “Back Off Boogaloo,” “Photograph” and “You’re Sixteen.”

He formed his first All Starr band in 1989. The current version includes Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

The tour that involves the Fraze will follow a spring one that also includes 12 shows, according to the band’s website.

“I’ve always said I’m my happiest when I’m playing with great musicians — and this band is one of the very best,” Starr said on the band’s website.

“But even so, sometime during and just after every tour I think, OK that’s it — I’m going to stop touring,” he added. “My family don’t believe me anymore and so it comes as no surprise to them that once again, I’m taking the All Starr Band back on the road.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the Fraze. They start at $69 and can be purchased in person at Fraze Fanfare in Town & Country Shopping Center, or online at fraze.com.

For more information on both concerts, visit fraze.com.