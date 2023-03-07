BreakingNews
TODAY: New bubble tea shop opens in Huber Heights
X
Dark Mode Toggle

JUST IN: National dog training business seeks Kettering site on SICSA land

Local News
By , Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

KETTERING — A national dog training business is seeking to open a Kettering location.

The Dog Wizard wants to open a franchise at the former Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals location, 2600 Wilmington Pike.

A plan for a conditional use to allow a kennel at the site was approved by the Kettering Planning Commission Monday night.

The facility north of Dorothy Lane near the Dayton corporation line has been vacant for more than three years.

ExplorePOPULAR: Just days till Kroger closes two stores, opens new one in Riverside

SICSA shut down the site in early 2020 as it moved to a $5 million facility it built on Washington Church Road in Washington Twp.

The new Kettering business would be operated by Mary Clegg, who operates franchises in Cincinnati, Dayton, Sarasota and Tampa, city documents show. The Wilmington Pike property is still owned by SISCA, according to Montgomery County land records.

Kettering planners recommended approval as the vast majority of conditions for the use are satisfied, city records show.

The Dog Wizard has 48 locations in 17 states and Canada, according to its website.

ExploreEARLIER: Military couple lost infant in highway wreck; dealing with daughter’s disability two years later

In Other News
1
Basement flooded? What to do now
2
Spring Fling April 28-29 at America’s Packard Museum
3
One week till Kroger closes two stores, opens new one in Riverside
4
Ohio burn ban: What is it, and why do we have it?
5
Mikesell’s potato chip sale delayed until Monday

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top