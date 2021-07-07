dayton logo
Popular Centerville restaurant cuts business hours, cites job staffing issues

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Nick Blizzard

A Centerville restaurant has reduced its business hours, citing job staffing issues.

Archer’s Tavern at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike starting today will not be serving breakfast and lunch, opening instead at 4 p.m. daily until further notice, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“Taking care of our guests and our team members continue to be our priority,” the Facebook post states. “Once we are properly staffed to meet expectations, we will return to normal operational hours. Thank you for your patience and support as we work through these challenges.”

Restaurant hours are now 4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4-10 p.m. on Sunday, its website states.

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Kettering location on East Dorothy Lane will continue to open at 8 a.m. seven days a week, according to the website.

