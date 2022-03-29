JUST IN: SummerFest 23 at Fraze to feature 80s singers, bands

KETTERING — The Mix 107.7 SummerFest 23 will feature Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite at Fraze Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
Tickets for the event go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Fraze announced Tuesday. Tickets, which range $40 to $55, are limited four tickets per person on the first day of sale.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
The event is part of a summer tour involving Men at Work, Waite and the the Grammy-winning Springfield.
All three had 1980s hits with Springfield’s Working Class Dog certified as a platinum album. Waite was lead vocalist for the Babys before going solo. His hit, “Missing You,” reached the top of the charts.
The city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat popular outdoor venue’s season includes more than 25 events with its first show 8 p.m. May 28 featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. It also features:
•Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Birthday Party, June 12, 7 p.m.
•Spass Nacht, June 15, 5:30 p.m.
•Travis Tritt, June 16, 8 p.m.
•Killer Queen, the premier tribute to Queen, June 29, 8 p.m.
•The Electric Light Orchestra Experience, celebrating 50 years of ELO, July 14, 8 p.m.
•Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.
•The Menus, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
•Get The Led Out, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m.
For more information, go to https://fraze.com.
