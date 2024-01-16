JUST IN: Taco John’s plans restaurant near Wright-Patterson AFB

Holt said she has not heard when the company plans to start construction, but it has the necessary approvals from the city.

“They have all their permits through building. They have all their permits through us,” she said. “So. it’s really up to their team when they are ready to move forward.”

A message left with Taco John’s this morning was not immediately returned. Franchisee Meritage Hospitality Group opened the fifth Taco John’s Ohio location Jan. 8 at 4045 Wilmington Pike in front of the Meijer store.

It is a 2,106 square-foot site that has 30 part- and full-time employees with a seating capacity of 50, company officials have said.

Taco John’s officials said last week that it is hiring for all positions.

Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including meat and potato burritos, stuffed grilled tacos, Potato Olés and fried chicken tacos. Company executives pointed to taco fillings prepared fresh each day, and the chain’s signature Potato Olés with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

A grand opening for the Kettering restaurant is scheduled for Feb. 5, featuring the brand’s traditional Golden Tickets. They will be given away starting at 7 a.m. to the first 100 guests in line, the company stated, with each winner receiving Potato Olés free for a year.

Regular store hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company’s website.

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County’s Miami Twp. next year.

Taco John’s, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.