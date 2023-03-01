Kettering cites millions in arts, recreation, road, new housing projects in state of city

• The $2.6 million County Line Road widening. Finished in September 2022, the joint project with Beavercreek and the Ohio Department of Transportation provides five lanes from Vale Drive to Dorothy Lane.

Kettering officials said it creates an easier path from Interstate 675 to the Miami Valley Research Park, helping job growth, more flexible land use and housing plans.

•The ongoing Rosewood Arts Centre renovation, a $5 million project expected to be completed this year.

Aided by Kettering Parks Foundation money, work at the 58-year-old former school includes studios for ceramic, glass, metals, and dance, a multi-use classroom and a 150-seat theater that will be ADA accessible and feature new sound and lighting systems, officials said.

• The Hewitt Avenue Bikeway Connector, completed late last year, providing a safer link over I-675 to recreation paths in Centerville and Kettering.

It connects the Iron Horse Trail and the Bigger Road Trail in a project whose $495,000 construction costs was shared by both cities.

•The second of two apartment buildings, combining for 90 units and nearly $20 million in investment is expected to open this year as Darby Run joins Hempstead Landing, which was completed last year, near the intersection of East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike near Meijer, officials said.

Two other apartment buildings estimated to cost a combined $22 million-plus are slated to add 103 units at the former Ohio Bell/AT&T building site at 3233 Woodman Drive.

The Lofts will be general occupancy workforce affordable housing, while The Senior Village will offer affordable housing to those 55 and older. Both are now under construction and targeted to open in 2024.