Former Kettering Family Video property sold for $1.1 million

“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of new releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” company president Keith Hoogland wrote in a message on Family Video’s website.

The final closure came after the chain closed dozens of stores the previous fall, including area stores in Huber Heights and Kettering, by early November that year.

Before the final closure, the company still had locations in Fairborn (1896 S. Maple Ave.) and Riverside (5464 Burkhardt Road).

Earlier this year, the Submarine House chain applied for a liquor permit at that location. A message was left for Submarine House co-owner Brody Danner Thursday.