Kettering Medical Center postpones Heart to Heart Gala until February due to COVID

The event, which raises awareness and funds for Kettering Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular program, was scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant was scheduled to perform at the gala.

“While the event must be postponed, the need for the Heart and Vascular Service Line hasn’t,” read a statement. “You can give directly to the Heart and Vascular Service Line by visiting kmcfoundation.org or you can call 937-395-8607.”