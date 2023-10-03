Kettering planners vote to deny Sheetz on Dorothy Lane; council vote upcoming

KETTERING — An effort by Sheetz to expand its business on land owned by Kettering Health received a setback Monday night.

Kettering’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended city council reject a land use change at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane at the South Dixie Drive intersection for the gas station / convenience store chain to build a new site.

The vote followed about an hour-long public hearing during which supporters of the proposal said it would bring jobs, tax dollars and better food options to a property. But city staff recommended denial, saying converting the site from an economic overlay district to a business district is not part of Kettering’s comprehensive plan.

Kettering City Council will hold a public hearing on the recommendation and could still approve Sheetz’s proposal in a process expected to take several weeks, city planner Ryan Homsi said.

Sheetz last month opened its first Dayton-area gas station / convenience store in Huber Heights. The Altoona, Pa.-based business announced last year it planned to open 20 new stores in this area. It also has submitted plans in Centerville and Fairborn.

Sheetz wants to build a 6,139 square-foot store on slightly more than an acre, according to Kettering and county records. It would have a drive-through, five double-sided fuel pumps and six electric vehicle charging stations included in 44 parking spaces, Kettering documents show.

Sheetz now operates 680-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company touts its specialty drinks and “made-to-order” sandwiches and salads, ordered through touch-screen order point terminals.

The land is at the southeast corner of Dorothy and South Dixie Drive. It sits across Dorothy from the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House and across Dixie from a small BP gas station.