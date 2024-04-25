Killer Brownie Co. boosts nationwide presence with new agreement

Explore How Killer Brownie company gained efficiency and sparked growth

With the Dot Foods partnership, Killer Brownies will be more easily available nationwide to distributors, retailers and food service providers, the businesses said.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Killer Brownie favorites such as Cookie Dough, Original and Kitchen Sink, will be available through Dot Foods in bulk foodservice slabs, retail-ready packaging and individually-wrapped, in sizes as little as one case, with weekly deliveries in every Dot Foods market.

“With the Dot Foods partnership, it is now easy to bring our decadent brownies to more consumers nationwide, with them handling the logistics and leveraging their distribution in the U.S.,” said Mark Budd, Killer Brownie director of sales.

Killer Brownie has been on a growth track. The company is ready to invest in a new Miamisburg building at 2495 Technical Drive, hoping to create 20 new jobs and protect more than 120 current jobs.

The plan for the company is to use both its current 650 Precision Court and the Technical Drive location, the company’s chief operating officer, Matt Ross, said.

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 123,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Dot Foods operates 13 U. S. distribution centers.