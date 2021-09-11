Kings Island Haunt named top theme park Halloween event in USA Today awards

The Kings Island Halloween Haunt has been voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice awards.
The Haunt beat other events at Busch Gardens in Virginia and Florida, as well as events at Hersheypark and Universal Studios Hollywood in the top 10.
The Haunt previously was voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2018, according to the park website.
USA Today says that a panel of experts and 10Best editors pick 20 nominees for the list, and the top 10 are chosen by popular vote.
The Halloween Haunt was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is scheduled to reopen for 2021 on Sept. 24.
In Other News
1
What should future generations remember about 9/11? History teacher...
2
Ohio surpasses 9,000 daily COVID cases for first time since January
3
Outdoor drinking area coming to Austin Landing
4
DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of 9/11 victims
5
Dayton firefighter recruits honor 9/11 first responder sacrifices