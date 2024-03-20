That Boro Blue taste: K&W Drive-In burgers and ice cream a Springboro staple

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Brother-in-laws Roger Kersey and Paul Weber originally opened The K and sold it to John and Darlene Balyo in the late 1970s. Current owners Brandi Blanton and her husband, Bryan, bought the ice cream shop in 2021 from Gale Graham who had owned it for 22 years.

Blanton grew up in Brookeville and went to school in the New Lebanon Local School District. She said she recalled her uncle, who graduated from Springboro High School, describing The K as “the place to be.”

For years, students attending school at the site of Springboro Intermediate would rush to The K on Fridays and wait in a long line. This tradition continues decades later. It is often described as a “right of passage” when you go to the 6th grade and can walk to The K by yourself. Blanton said last year on the first day of school the line stretched two blocks and some people said they waited three hours.

“I love Fridays after school,” Blanton said. “It’s chaotic, people are running around and there are sprinkles everywhere, but the fact that you get to see these 6th graders come back when they drive is so cool.”

Over the years, The K has never really changed. They still get their products from the same suppliers and customers still order food and ice cream, Blanton said. The most popular items are the Double K (two beef patties with cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and pickles) and a vanilla cone.

The ice cream shop also has arctic swirls, banana splits, shakes, malts and more than 20 flavors of soft serve ice cream that is made to order. Blanton said there is now a sign posted at the shop with the different flavors divided by color to help those with children. The most popular flavor is Boro Blue.

The K is allergy friendly with gluten free cones, die free slushies, sugar free shaved ice and dairy free Dole Whip. Blanton said if someone has a peanut allergy, they will wipe down the entire machine and open brand new bags of candy if needed.

Explore Jet Freeze has been a Beavercreek staple for more than 60 years

In addition to burgers, they offer pork tenderloins, chicken, hot dogs, fries and much more.

Blanton said she never thought she would own an ice cream shop when she started working at The K nine years ago.

“I just wanted a job because my kids were in school,” Blanton said. “I needed something to do.”

More details

The K, located at 450 S. Main St., is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday with the grill closing at 7:30 p.m. During the summer, the ice cream shop will stay open until 10 p.m. For more information, visit The K’s Facebook or Instagram pages.