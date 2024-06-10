Lebanon’s Breakfast Club to open second cafe in Springboro’s Wright Station

The Breakfast Club is a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that originally began in 1993 in Dayton, and is now located on North Broadway in Lebanon.

The family-owned business opened its Lebanon location in July 2000, according to its website. The restaurant specializes in over-stuffed omelets, gourmet pancakes and in-house fresh roasted coffee as well as lunch offerings including grilled sandwiches, burgers, chicken, wraps, salads and soups.

Explore New building coming to retail development Wright Station in Springboro

Synergy Building Systems of Beavercreek, which is developing the Wright Station site, said the Breakfast Club will occupy 4,000 square feet of the 8,000 square-foot building. In addition to the space in the new building, they will activate the corner with an outdoor patio with covering.

The new building, now under construction, is the sixth building of the Wright Station project. Officials said the total development square footage will be over 60,000 square feet with more than $15 million of investment.

“We are thrilled to be announcing The Breakfast Club as the latest tenant in our Wright Station development,” said John Kopilchack, Synergy vice president. “We have been targeting a sit-down breakfast user since the inception of this project and feel like we have hit a home run with The Breakfast Club. The other goal in this development has been to attract local operators who have a vested interest in our community, and Cameron and Jordan Whipp are exactly that. They live in the area, are invested in the area and we are thrilled to welcome them to Springboro and Wright Station.”

Explore Wright Station gathering area in Springboro expanding again

The Breakfast Club Café & Coffee Roastery said its founder, Bryan Whipp, had one vision: Give customers great food and uncompromising service for breakfast and lunch dining. Following in his father’s footsteps, Cameron Whipp took over ownership and operation in September 2019 with the same goal in mind.

“We’ve dreamt for a long time about opening a second location, and we are thrilled to announce our vision becoming a reality in Springboro,” Whipp said. “We’re bursting with excitement to serve the Springboro community with fresh, homemade breakfast and lunch, complemented by delicious drinks and freshly roasted coffee. Our new location will be a welcoming spot for people to gather both indoors and outdoors, enjoying quality time with family, friends, and exceptional food.”

Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the city had been waiting for “the exact right breakfast restaurant” for Wright Station, and that the Breakfast Club is it.

“For one of our last pieces of the Wright Station puzzle — we have been targeting a breakfast user to energize the mornings/early afternoons at Wright Station to balance all the activity in the evenings at that development,” Pozzuto said. “The Breakfast Club is a well-established and well-respected area business and are a perfect fit for the community..”

Wright Station is anchored by the Springboro Performing Arts Center and a central community events space. The development includes a mixture of restaurants, retail shops, office, microbrewery and other entertainment spaces unique to the Springboro area and intentionally designed to be friendly to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic.